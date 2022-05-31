Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.39 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

