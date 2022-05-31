Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will report sales of $266.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.41 million to $267.50 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $229.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKB. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BLKB opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,273.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $1,151,031. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

