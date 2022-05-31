Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BuzzFeed.

BZFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BuzzFeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth about $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 376,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

