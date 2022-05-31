Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Endeavor Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.00.

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,703. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of 28.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,279.28.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

