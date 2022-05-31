Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GitLab.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GitLab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.