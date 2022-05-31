Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.46). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

FIXX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.20. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

