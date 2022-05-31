Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.46). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

FIXX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.20. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.