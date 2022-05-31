Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Analysts expect HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HyreCar’s earnings. HyreCar posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HyreCar will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HyreCar.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.66% and a negative return on equity of 350.80%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HYRE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HyreCar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 373,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 113,216 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar (Get Rating)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.