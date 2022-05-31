Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to announce $450.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $473.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after buying an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after buying an additional 152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after buying an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

