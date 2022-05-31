Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will post sales of $522.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.50 million and the highest is $525.80 million. NICE reported sales of $458.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NICE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,460,000 after purchasing an additional 106,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,396,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,921,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 879,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $202.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

