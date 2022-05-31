Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

OPCH stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

