Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portage Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Portage Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

