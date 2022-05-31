Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portage Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Portage Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.