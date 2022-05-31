Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to report $38.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Quipt Home Medical posted sales of $26.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $146.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $147.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $222.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 148,613 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $162.76 million and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.