Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Rover Group reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $8,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.01. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

