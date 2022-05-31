Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $3.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $3.28. Saia reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $13.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $15.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.71.

Saia stock opened at $199.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day moving average of $269.40. Saia has a 1 year low of $173.64 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Saia by 17.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

