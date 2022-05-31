Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after buying an additional 301,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

