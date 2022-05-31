Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

