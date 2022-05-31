Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYRA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

TYRA opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.