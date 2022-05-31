Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $20.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.63 billion to $21.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $21.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,308,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $93.80 and a 12-month high of $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.