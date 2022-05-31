Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Blink Charging stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.58. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

