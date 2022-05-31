Zacks: Brokerages Expect CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CEL-SCI’s earnings. CEL-SCI posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CEL-SCI.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

