Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $21.12 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $10.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $70.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $82.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $62.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.58 billion to $71.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

COP opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

