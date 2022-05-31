Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.36). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 735,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUE opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

