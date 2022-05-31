Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.38. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

