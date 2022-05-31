Zacks: Brokerages Expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Full House Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Full House Resorts.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FLL. StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 72,583 shares of company stock valued at $424,613 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 97,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.03. 10,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,854. The stock has a market cap of $241.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.