Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.22. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,529,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. 66,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,749. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

