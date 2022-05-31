Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jasper Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JSPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

