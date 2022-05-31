Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) will announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE LNC opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

