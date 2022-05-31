Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

RS stock opened at $204.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

