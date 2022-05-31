Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.19 Million

Brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to post $718.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $632.19 million. Visteon posted sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VC opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

