Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) to Sell

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY remained flat at $$5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

