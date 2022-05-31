Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Hold

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

CSWC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.75. 5,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $567.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 84,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

