Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Sell

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.65. 3,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,680. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $760.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 7,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 204,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 554.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 183,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 176,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,093.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

