Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Hold

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

