Zacks Investment Research Lowers 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) to Hold

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $45.09.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $197,169.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 959,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,239,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock worth $1,560,557. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in 908 Devices by 960.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 908 Devices (MASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.