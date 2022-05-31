Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Hold

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

AMTB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,358. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at $483,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

