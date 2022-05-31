Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Sell

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Get American Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AREC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on American Resources to $4.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of American Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 170.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,891.14%. Research analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in American Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Resources by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Resources (AREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.