Zacks Investment Research Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Hold

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVDX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.08.

AvidXchange stock traded down 0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 8.78. 2,743,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,237. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.95 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

