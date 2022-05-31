Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Sell

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The company has a market capitalization of $380.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 335,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

