Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) to Hold

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Revelation Biosciences stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. Revelation Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Equities analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth $932,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

