Zacks Investment Research Lowers Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Strong Sell

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,607. Transcat has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Transcat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

