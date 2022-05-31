Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) to “Hold”

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Ampio Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of AMPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 122,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,610. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

