Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) to “Hold”

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ BTTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 32,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,362. Better Choice has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, EVP Donald Young acquired 500,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 548,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 527,952 shares of company stock worth $1,062,687.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTTR. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 1,366.9% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,872,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,696 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Better Choice by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Better Choice by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 352,213 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

