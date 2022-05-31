Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to “Hold”

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

EVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 38,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,591. EVgo has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,123,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

