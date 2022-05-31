Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to “Buy”

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GORO remained flat at $$1.85 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,636. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

