Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Buy

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,994. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $779.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

