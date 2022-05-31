Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) to “Hold”

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of Icosavax stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 17,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,555. The company has a market cap of $406.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 42,225 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $299,797.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at $21,725,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at $22,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

