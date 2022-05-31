Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to “Buy”

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,156,874 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after buying an additional 134,144 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

