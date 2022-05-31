Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) to Hold

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

MCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

MCG stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $563.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. The company had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,967 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,144,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,613,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

