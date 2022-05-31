Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Hold

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Skillsoft alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKIL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 19,477.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 863,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillsoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.