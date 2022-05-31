Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Hold

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.34) to GBX 2,190 ($27.71) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($24.23) to GBX 2,020 ($25.56) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.60.

The Weir Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

